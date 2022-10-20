Take a look at the Avs' 'reverse retro' sweater for the 2022-23 season

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche has a new alternate sweater for the 2022-23 season.

It’s part of the NHL’s effort to turn back the clock with a “reverse retro” sweater for all 32 teams. The league partnered with Adidas to design the threads.

Denver7 anchor Jason Gruenauer has *thoughts* on this latest sweater release. Watch the video player above for the good, the bad, and where the Avs' new look ranks.

The Avs’ “reverse retro” sweater’s design elements are meant to pay homage to the Colorado state flag and the Rocky Mountains – and a blue, red and yellow color scheme reminiscent of Denver’s first NHL team, the Colorado Rockies.

It’s also meant as a nod to the Avs’ first-ever sweater in 1995-96.

“The 2022 Reverse Retro reflects the immense pride we have in our beautiful state, from its picturesque scenery, its loyal residents, and active lifestyle,” reads an article posted on the team’s website. “Remixed with the original sweater elements from the Avalanche's first season as an NHL team, the uniform is a celebration of our deep connections over love of home and love of hockey.”

Take a look at all 32 NHL team “reverse retro” sweaters here:

Adidas has unveiled its 2022-23 Reverse Retro jerseys for all 32 NHL teams 🏒 pic.twitter.com/Li2q4duBFt — Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 20, 2022

Where do the Avs’ newest sweaters land in their all-time looks list? Check out the Avs’ sweaters through the years and vote on your favorite of all time.