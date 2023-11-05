Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsColorado Avalanche

Actions

Stone has 4-point night and Hill gets shutout in Golden Knights' 7-0 romp over Avalanche

Avalanche Golden Knights Hockey
Ian Maule/AP
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) looks on after giving up a goal to Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)
Avalanche Golden Knights Hockey
Posted at 10:00 AM, Nov 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-05 12:00:15-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone, as part of a four-point effort, became the first Golden Knights player to score two short-handed goals in a game and goalie Adin Hill had 41 saves to help keep red hot Vegas rolling with a 7-0 victory over the Colorado Avalanche.

William Karlsson and Jack Eichel also scored two goals, William Carrier had a goal and Chandler Stephenson and Pavel Dorofeyev each finished with two assists.

Karlsson extended his point streak to nine games to tie for the longest streak in team history.

Hill’s sixth career shutout was his first since March 12, 2022.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
St. Louis Blues go for 4-3 win over Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018