Stone has 4-point night and Hill gets shutout in Golden Knights' 7-0 romp over Avalanche

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone, as part of a four-point effort, became the first Golden Knights player to score two short-handed goals in a game and goalie Adin Hill had 41 saves to help keep red hot Vegas rolling with a 7-0 victory over the Colorado Avalanche.

William Karlsson and Jack Eichel also scored two goals, William Carrier had a goal and Chandler Stephenson and Pavel Dorofeyev each finished with two assists.

Karlsson extended his point streak to nine games to tie for the longest streak in team history.

Hill’s sixth career shutout was his first since March 12, 2022.