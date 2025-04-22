Stars edge Avalanche for 4-3 overtime win to even first-round series 1-1

DALLAS — Dallas Stars center Colin Blackwell found the top shelf to get the puck past Colorado Avalanche netminder Mackenzie Blackwood to give the Stars a 4-3 overtime win and even the series at one game apiece Monday night.

Blackwell had a shot blocked in front of the net seconds earlier, but the puck hovered just outside the crease for what felt like an eternity before Blackwell gathered the rebound and sent the puck over Blackwood’s left shoulder and into the back of the net.

IN HIS STARS PLAYOFF DEBUT, PLAY PANTERA FOR COLIN BLACKWELL!!!! pic.twitter.com/PsxM3OaVrc — X - Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) April 22, 2025

Colorado took a 3-2 lead in the final minute of the second period on an acrobatic, falling backhanded goal by Logan O’Connor. Evgenii Dadonov evened the score midway through the third by poking a rebound past Blackwood in front of another crowded net.

Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon scored the game’s first goal eight minutes in. Tyler Seguin scored with 54 seconds left in the first period to tie it. The Stars and Avs traded goals 62 seconds apart early in the second period before O’Connor put Colorado ahead.

The win snaps an eight-game losing streak for Dallas.

The series heads to Denver for Game 3 Wednesday. Avs fans await the potential return of captain Gabriel Landeskog. Landeskog, who hasn’t played NHL hockey since the 2022 Stanley Cup Final, was activated off of injured reserve Monday but scratched from the Game 2 lineup before the opening face-off.

Avalanche-Stars playoffs schedule (game times in Mountain Time)

Game 3: Stars @ Avalanche | Wednesday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Game 4: Stars @ Avalanche | Saturday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Game 5*: Avalanche @ Stars | Monday, April 28 at TBD

Game 6*: Stars @ Avalanche | Thursday, May 1 at TBD

Game 7*: Avalanche @ Stars | Saturday, May 3 at TBD

*if necessary

