Stars center Roope Hintz out for Game 6 with upper-body injury; Avs without center Yakov Trenin

The Dallas Stars will be without center Roope Hintz for a second straight game because of an upper-body injury.
Posted at 12:54 PM, May 17, 2024
DENVER (AP) — The Dallas Stars will be without center Roope Hintz for a second straight game because of an upper-body injury. Hintz will miss Game 6 of their second-round series with the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. The Stars can advance to the Western Conference Final for the second year in a row with a win. Hintz left Monday’s 5-1 victory at Colorado after blocking a shot in the first period. Earlier in the game, he went down hard when he was cross-checked by Nathan MacKinnon. Colorado will be without center Yakov Trenin because of an upper-body injury.

