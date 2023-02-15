Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsColorado Avalanche

Actions

Stamkos scores in SO, Lightning rally for 4-3 win over Avs

Lightning Avalanche Hockey
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin, right, shoots the puck past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, left, for a goal as defenseman Erik Cernak covers in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Lightning Avalanche Hockey
Posted at 10:23 PM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 00:23:20-05

DENVER (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored in the shootout and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Tuesday night.

The first to go in the shootout, Stamkos sent a shot past Alexandar Georgiev. Andrei Vasilevskiy took it from there, stopping all three shots.

Nikita Kucherov, Anthony Cirelli and Vladislav Namestnikov had goals for a Tampa Bay team that trailed 2-0 midway through the second period. Vasilevskiy finished with 43 saves.

Artturi Lehkonen, Nathan MacKinnon and Denis Malgin scored for the Avalanche.

This was the second showdown of the season between the Stanley Cup finalists. Vasilevskiy led the Lightning to a 5-0 win five days ago in Tampa.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
St. Louis Blues go for 4-3 win over Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018