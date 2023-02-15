Stamkos scores in SO, Lightning rally for 4-3 win over Avs

DENVER (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored in the shootout and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Tuesday night.

The first to go in the shootout, Stamkos sent a shot past Alexandar Georgiev. Andrei Vasilevskiy took it from there, stopping all three shots.

Nikita Kucherov, Anthony Cirelli and Vladislav Namestnikov had goals for a Tampa Bay team that trailed 2-0 midway through the second period. Vasilevskiy finished with 43 saves.

Artturi Lehkonen, Nathan MacKinnon and Denis Malgin scored for the Avalanche.

This was the second showdown of the season between the Stanley Cup finalists. Vasilevskiy led the Lightning to a 5-0 win five days ago in Tampa.