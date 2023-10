PITTSBURGH (AP) — Reilly Smith scored twice, Tristan Jarry stopped 31 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins ended Colorado's NHL-record road winning streak with a decisive 4-0 victory.

The Avalanche had won 15 straight away from Ball Arena in the regular season dating back to March. Their run came to an end as Jarry picked up his 15th career shutout.

Lars Eller and Sidney Crosby also scored for the Penguins, who put together their best performance of the young season behind Jarry's steady play.