Sharks trade forward Matt Nieto back to Avalanche

Steven Senne/AP
Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and San Jose Sharks left wing Matt Nieto (83) vie for control of the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Posted at 9:05 PM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 23:05:58-05

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have sent forward Matt Nieto to Colorado for a second stint with the Avalanche in a four-player trade.

Nieto and former first-round defenseman Ryan Merkley are headed to Colorado in the deal for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut.

Nieto had eight goals and seven assists in 45 games for San Jose this season and is also a strong penalty killer.

After beginning his career with the Sharks in the 2013-14 season, Nieto was claimed off waivers by Colorado in 2017. He had 34 goals and 47 assists in 251 games over three-plus seasons with the Avalanche.

