Sergei Bobrovsky stars as Florida Panthers shut out Colorado Avalanche 4-0

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves in his third shutout of the season, and the Florida Panthers beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-0. Carter Verhaeghe, Sam Reinhart, Eetu Luostarinen and Aleksander Barkov scored for the Panthers, who won for the sixth time in seven games. Matthew Tkachuk had two assists. Colorado star Nathan MacKinnon departed after landing headfirst on the ice with 11:18 to go. He was held off the scoresheet for the third straight game after going pointless in just one game since Nov. 18. Alexandar Georgiev made 39 saves for the Avalanche in their fourth straight loss.

