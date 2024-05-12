Watch Now
Seguin, Stankoven each score twice as Stars beat Avalanche 4-1 in Game 3

Game 4 is Monday at Ball Arena.
David Zalubowski/AP
Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin is congratulated after his empty-net goal by, from left, left wing Mason Marchment and centers Joe Pavelski, Wyatt Johnston and Roope Hintz during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:48 PM, May 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-12 00:48:47-04

Stars centers Tyler Seguin and Logan Stankoven scored two goals apiece and Dallas pulled away from the Colorado Avalanche in the third period for a 4-1 win in Game 3 of their Western Conference Round 2 series.

Evgenii Dadonov found Seguin with a beautiful cross for a fast break goal in the 16th minute of the second period for what would be the difference-making goal. Seguin and Stankoven added empty-net goals in the final minutes to pad the lead.

Stankoven scored the first goal of the game with less than 90 seconds to play in the first period. His goals were the first two playoff goals of his career.

Mikko Rantanen collected a rebound and found the net from point-blank range with 10:24 left in the second period for the Avalanche’s only goal of the night.

The Avalanche outshot the Stars 12-5 in the first period, including a Nathan MacKinnon shot with five minutes left in the period that snuck through the legs of Stars goalie Jake Oettinger and came within inches of crossing the red line before Stars defenseman Ryan Suter poked it back to Oettinger's grasp.

Game 4 is Monday at Ball Arena, where the Avs posted the best home record in the regular season. Dallas was the NHL’s best team on the road.

Avalanche vs. Stars series schedule:

  • Game 4: Dallas at Colorado | Monday, May 13 | TBD | ESPN
  • Game 5: Colorado at Dallas | Wednesday, May 15 | TBD | TBD
  • Game 6*: Dallas at Colorado | Friday, May 17 | TBD | TBD
  • Game 7*: Colorado at Dallas | Sunday, May 19 | TBD | TBD

*if necessary

