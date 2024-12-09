Watch Now
Scott Wedgewood stops 25 shots in the Avalanche's 4-0 win over the Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Scott Wedgewood stopped 25 shots for his seventh career shutout, leading the Colorado Avalanche to a 4-0 win over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night. Ross Colton, Logan O’Connor, Artturi Lehkonen and Parker Kelly scored for the Avalanche. Casey Mittelstadt and Calvin de Haan recorded two assists apiece. Jake Allen had 19 saves for the Devils. Wedgewood was acquired from the Nashville Predators on Nov. 29 in exchange for Justus Annunen and a sixth-round draft choice. Wedgewood appeared in 23 games over parts of three seasons with the Devils.

