Schenn, Buchnevich score 3 goals each as Blues beat Avalanche 8-2

David Zalubowski/AP
St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn is congratulated for his goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:08 AM, Nov 12, 2023
DENVER (AP) — Brayden Schenn and Pavel Buchnevich each scored three goals and the St. Louis Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 8-2.

Alexey Toropchenko and Torey Krug also scored for the Blues, and Jordan Binnington stopped 36 shots as St. Louis evened a loss to Colorado earlier this month. Schenn got his fourth career hat trick — first since 2017 — and Buchnevich got his third.

Mikko Rantanen and Jack Johnson scored for Colorado, which lost its second straight at home after opening the season 4-0 at Ball Arena.

Alexandar Georgiev gave up six goals on 28 shots before being pulled early in the third period. Ivan Prosvetov came on and finished with 12 saves.

