Samuel Girard steals the puck in overtime and scores on a breakaway as Avalanche beat Predators 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Samuel Girard stole the puck and scored his first goal of the season on a breakaway 2:47 into overtime as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-2.

Girard was mobbed by teammates on the ice after beating Juuse Saros with a shot into the corner of the net.

Fellow Colorado defenseman Devon Toews also got his first goal of the season, and Mikko Rantanen also scored. Both goaltenders were stellar down the stretch and into overtime. Alexandar Georgiev and Saros each made 29 saves.

Luke Evangelista and Colton Sissons scored for the Predators, who opened a five-game trip.

Nathan MacKinnon had an assist on Rantanen's goal to give him at least a point in all 16 games this season.