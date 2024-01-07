Sam Reinhart scores 3 more goals as the streaking Florida Panthers beat the Colorado Avalanche 8-4

DENVER (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored three times for his seventh career hat trick, and the surging Florida Panthers beat the Colorado Avalanche 8-4 for their seventh straight win.

Reinhart has 10 goals during Florida’s win streak, including three multigoal games.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves for his sixth straight win during the streak. Aleksander Barkov had four assists in his 700th NHL game for Florida.

Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist, and Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and three assists.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Kevin Stenlund also scored.