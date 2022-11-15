Watch Now
Saad, Binnington help Blues hold off Avalanche 3-2

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev deflects the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:39 PM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 00:39:24-05

DENVER (AP) — Brandon Saad scored a quirky goal in the second period to break a tie, Jordan Binnington stopped 45 shots and the St. Louis Blues weathered a late 6-on-3 situation to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2.

Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Blues, who had their moms join them on the trip.

St. Louis committed two penalties to go down two skaters. And when the Avalanche pulled goalie Alexandar Georgiev for an extra skater, the Blues dodged a 6-on-3 disadvantage for the final minute to win their third straight game.

Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen had goals for a banged-up Avalanche team that had won four in a row.

