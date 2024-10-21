Ross Colton stepping up for Avalanche, relishing top linemates

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche, rattled by injuries and a subpar defensive performance, have not had an ideal start to the season. But as they’ve won two straight after dropping their first four, the lineup shuffling has opened the door for a potential breakout season for Ross Colton. The 28-year-old winger, bumped up to the top line with Jonathan Drouin injured, scored twice in the Avalanche’s 4-1 victory over San Jose on Sunday. He has five goals in his last three games and is tied for second in the NHL in goals with six. Playing alongside world-class forwards Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen has certainly helped.

Colton gave Colorado a 2-0 lead in the first period, connecting on a power play at 6:23 and at even strength with 3:23 left.

Makar has 10 assists through six games, and has points in each one.

Justus Annunen made 25 saves in his first start of the season and the Colorado Avalanche beat the winless San Jose Sharks 4-1 on Sunday. Cale Makar had an empty-net goal and two assists, and Joel Kiviranta also scored for Colorado. William Eklund scored for San Jose.