Rodrigues, Georgiev lead Avalanche past Rangers, 3-2 in SO

Adam Hunger/AP
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev celebrates after making a save against New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafrenière to end a shoot out in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in New York. The Avalanche won 3-2 in a shootout. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Posted at 8:02 AM, Oct 26, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Evan Rodrigues scored the deciding goal in the shootout and Alexandar Georgiev made 44 saves against his former team as the Colorado Avalanche beat the New York Rangers 3-2.

Rodrigues beat Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in the fourth round of the tiebreaker before Georgiev denied Alexis Lafreniere’s attempt to seal the victory.

Mikko Rantanen also scored in the shootout for Colorado and Artemi Panarin tallied for the Rangers.

Valeri Nichushkin and Logan O’Connor scored in regulation for the Avalanche.

Barclay Goodrow had a goal and an assist and Adam Fox also scored for the Rangers, who have lost three in a row — all at home.

Shesterkin finished with 42 saves.

