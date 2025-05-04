Rantanen’s 3rd-period hat trick helps lift Dallas to Game 7 comeback that ends Avs’ season

DALLAS — Former Av Mikko Rantanen had four third-period points – including three goals – to stun Colorado in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series and advance in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Colorado led 2-0 with under 8 minutes to play before Rantanen scored two goals in six minutes. The second ricocheted off the skate of Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard and into the back of the net.

Rantanen would get the assist on the deciding goal – a beauty by Wyatt Johnston that snuck inside the post from a tight angle to Avs goalie Mackenzie Blackwood’s right – and add an empty-netter in the final seconds.

A shorthanded goal by Josh Manson put Colorado on the board midway through the second period. Nathan MacKinnon put the Avs up by two with a goal 30 seconds into the third.

With the loss, Colorado continues some unfortunate Game 7 history. Avs head coach Jared Bednar moves to 0-4 in Game 7s, and MacKinnon is now 0-5 in such games. Stars head coach Pete DeBoer moves to an incredible 9-0 in Game 7s.

Colorado traded Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes in January. Just over a month later, Carolina dealt him to Dallas, which immediately signed him to an 8-year, $96 million contract extension.

