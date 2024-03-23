Rantanen scores twice, MacKinnon extends home points streak as Avalanche beat Blue Jackets 6-1

DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen had two goals and an assist, Nathan MacKinnon extended his home points streak to 33 games with a late score and the Colorado Avalanche routed the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-1.

Cale Makar, Ross Colton and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for the Avalanche, who won their eighth straight game. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 23 shots for his 36th win of the season.

Trailing 1-0, the Avalanche scored five straight goals in posting their 24th comeback victory.

Damon Severson scored for a Blue Jackets team that's tumbled last in the Eastern Conference. They're 0-1-1 on their five-game trip.