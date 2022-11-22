Watch Now
Rantanen scores in shootout, Avalanche beat Stars 3-2

Tony Gutierrez/AP
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) skates past the net after scoring agaist Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during a shootout in an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Dallas. The Avalanche won 3-2. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Posted at 10:36 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 00:37:00-05

DALLAS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen was the only scorer in the shootout as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 3-2.

Alex Newhook and Cale Makar scored in regulation for the Avalanche, who have won seven of their last eight games and moved within one point of first-place Dallas in the Central Division.

Alexandar Georgiev made 22 saves for the Avs.

Jason Robertson scored twice for the Stars. His goal with 25.8 seconds left in the third period sent the game into overtime.

Jake Oettinger stopped 34 shots.

