Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsColorado Avalanche

Actions

Rantanen scores hat trick, Avalanche beat Sharks 6-2

Mikko Rantanen
Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Mikko Rantanen
Posted at 5:24 AM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 07:24:47-04

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored a hat-trick to lead the Colorado Avalanche past the San Jose Sharks 6-2.

Rantanen reached 52 goals on the season and finished with four points.

Nathan MacKinnon also scored a goal and had four points. Ben Meyers scored the other two goals for Colorado, and Alexandar Georgiev made 21 saves.

Erik Karlsson had a goal and assist to up his point total to 98 for the season.

Steven Lorentz also scored for San Jose. Kaapo Kahkonen made 15 saves before he was pulled.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
St. Louis Blues go for 4-3 win over Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018