Rantanen scores hat trick, Avalanche beat Sharks 6-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored a hat-trick to lead the Colorado Avalanche past the San Jose Sharks 6-2.

Rantanen reached 52 goals on the season and finished with four points.

Nathan MacKinnon also scored a goal and had four points. Ben Meyers scored the other two goals for Colorado, and Alexandar Georgiev made 21 saves.

Erik Karlsson had a goal and assist to up his point total to 98 for the season.

Steven Lorentz also scored for San Jose. Kaapo Kahkonen made 15 saves before he was pulled.