Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsColorado Avalanche

Actions

Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

Avalanche Blues Hockey
Jeff Le/AP
Colorado Avalanches' J.T. Compher (37) reacts after a goal by Mikko Rantanen (96) against the St. Louis Blues during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Le)
Avalanche Blues Hockey
Posted at 4:22 PM, Dec 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-11 18:22:58-05

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues.

Rantanen's second goal of the game came with 7.1 seconds left in regulation, forcing the extra period, and he sealed the win 29 seconds into overtime. Pavel Francouz made 30 saves and the Avalanche snapped a five-game winless streak.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Brandon Saad scored for the Blues, losers of eight of their last 10 games. Jordan Binnington stopped 28 of 31 shots.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
St. Louis Blues go for 4-3 win over Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018