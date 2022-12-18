Watch Now
Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, left, makes a stick-save of a shot while hitting Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene, front right, on the shoulder in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:44 AM, Dec 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-18 12:44:23-05

DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1.

Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night.

Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game winning streak in late November and early December.

