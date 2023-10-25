Watch Now
Rantanen has goal, 3 assists as Avalanche beat Islanders 7-4 for record 15th straight road win

Frank Franklin II/AP
Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen (96) watches the puck he shot past New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) for a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Posted at 9:54 PM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 23:54:48-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and had three assists as the Colorado Avalanche beat the New York Islanders 7-4 for their NHL-record 15th straight road win.

Ryan Johansen scored twice, Cale Makar had a goal and an assist, and Bowen Byram, Nathan MacKinnon and Ross Colton also scored for Colorado, which won its sixth straight to open the season.

Valeri Nichushkin had two assists, and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 27 shots.

Cal Clutterbuck had a goal and an assist, Kyle Palmieri and Simon Holmstron also scored, and Noah Dobson and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each had two assists for the Islanders.

