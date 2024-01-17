Rantanen gets 2 as Avalanche pull away in 3rd period for 7-4 win over Senators

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Mikko Rantanen had a pair of goals and the Colorado Avalanche scored four unanswered goals in the third period to beat the Ottawa Senators 7-4.

Trailing 4-3 to start the third period, Colorado didn't take long to tie the game with Miles Wood taking advantage of a clear lane to the net. Sam Malinski gave the Avalanche the lead with a power-play goal at the eight-minute mark. Logan O'Connor added some insurance and Devon Toews added an empty-net goal.

Justus Annunen, making his season debut, made 36 saves.

Ridly Greig led Ottawa with two goals while Drake Batherson and Jake Sanderson also scored.