Rantanen gets 2 as Avalanche pull away in 3rd period for 7-4 win over Senators

Avalanche Senators Hockey
Justin Tang/AP
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Justus Annunen (60) makes a save on Ottawa Senators left wing Parker Kelly (27) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024 in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Posted at 8:17 PM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 22:18:18-05

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Mikko Rantanen had a pair of goals and the Colorado Avalanche scored four unanswered goals in the third period to beat the Ottawa Senators 7-4.

Trailing 4-3 to start the third period, Colorado didn't take long to tie the game with Miles Wood taking advantage of a clear lane to the net. Sam Malinski gave the Avalanche the lead with a power-play goal at the eight-minute mark. Logan O'Connor added some insurance and Devon Toews added an empty-net goal.

Justus Annunen, making his season debut, made 36 saves.

Ridly Greig led Ottawa with two goals while Drake Batherson and Jake Sanderson also scored.

