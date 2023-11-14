Rantanen, Colton score 2 minutes apart in second period as Avalanche beat Kraken 5-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Ross Colton scored two minutes apart midway through the second period and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 5-1. Cale Makar, Jonathan Drouin, and Valerie Nichuskin also scored for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon had three assists, and Devon Toews and Tomas Tatar each had two for Colorado.. Alexandar Georgiev had 18 saves as Colorado won two of three in the season series, with the road team winning each time. The win was coach Jared Bednar’s 300th, coming in his 550th game. He is the franchise’s all-time winningest coach. Brandon Tanev scored his first of the season for Seattle, making his return to action after suffering a lower body injury in the season opener at Vegas on Oct. 10. Joey Dacord finished with 26 saves.

