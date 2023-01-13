Raddysh scores in third as Blackhawks beat Avalanche 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Taylor Raddysh snapped a tie in the third period, and the lowly Chicago Blackhawks beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 for their third straight victory.

Sam Lafferty and Andreas Athanasiou also scored for Chicago, and Petr Mrazek made 31 saves.

The Blackhawks had a 2-20-1 stretch before their win streak. Cale Makar and Evan Rodrigues scored for Colorado, and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists.

Pavel Francouz had 27 stops for the defending Stanley Cup champions.

The slumping Avalanche dropped to 1-6-1 in their last eight games.