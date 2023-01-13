Watch Now
Raddysh scores in third as Blackhawks beat Avalanche 3-2

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Chicago Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty (24) watches his shot score past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Posted at 10:43 PM, Jan 12, 2023
CHICAGO (AP) — Taylor Raddysh snapped a tie in the third period, and the lowly Chicago Blackhawks beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 for their third straight victory.

Sam Lafferty and Andreas Athanasiou also scored for Chicago, and Petr Mrazek made 31 saves.

The Blackhawks had a 2-20-1 stretch before their win streak. Cale Makar and Evan Rodrigues scored for Colorado, and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists.

Pavel Francouz had 27 stops for the defending Stanley Cup champions.

The slumping Avalanche dropped to 1-6-1 in their last eight games.

