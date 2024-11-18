PWHL releases neutral-site schedule with games from North Carolina to the Pacific Northwest, including Denver

The PWHL is taking women’s pro hockey to places from Raleigh, North Carolina, to the Pacific Northwest in releasing its nine-date schedule of neutral site games. Billed as the “Takeover Tour,” the six-team league selected six U.S. cities — Raleigh, Buffalo, Detroit, St. Louis, Denver and Seattle. Canadian stops will be in Vancouver and Quebec City, with one site yet to be announced. The announcement comes as the PWHL prepares to open its second season on Nov. 30, and with the league launching plans to expand by as many as two teams by 2025-26.

