Watch Now
Denver7 SportsColorado Avalanche

Actions

PWHL releases neutral-site schedule with games from North Carolina to the Pacific Northwest, including Denver

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Frost Title Defense Hockey
Posted
and last updated

The PWHL is taking women’s pro hockey to places from Raleigh, North Carolina, to the Pacific Northwest in releasing its nine-date schedule of neutral site games. Billed as the “Takeover Tour,” the six-team league selected six U.S. cities — Raleigh, Buffalo, Detroit, St. Louis, Denver and Seattle. Canadian stops will be in Vancouver and Quebec City, with one site yet to be announced. The announcement comes as the PWHL prepares to open its second season on Nov. 30, and with the league launching plans to expand by as many as two teams by 2025-26.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | November 18, 8am

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stars Avalanche Hockey

Rangers Avalanche Hockey

Stanley Cup Lightning Avalanche Hockey