Prosvetov makes 28 saves and Rantanen has goal and assist as Avalanche beat Blues 4-1

David Zalubowski/AP
St. Louis Blues left wing Jakub Vrana, center, shoots on Colorado Avalanche goaltender Ivan Prosvetov, who stops the shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Denver. At rear is Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 2023-11-01T22:43:06-0600
and last updated 2023-11-02 00:43:06-04

DENVER (AP) — Ivan Prosvetov made 28 saves in his first start for Colorado, Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist, and the Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1.

Ross Colton, Artturi Lehkonen and Bowen Byram also had goals, and Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists apiece as Colorado snapped a two-game losing streak.

Rob Thomas scored and Jordan Binnington stopped 24 shots for St. Louis, which came in having scored just 14 goals in seven games — the second- fewest in the NHL, ahead of only winless San Jose (nine in nine games).

