Prosvetov makes 28 saves and Rantanen has goal and assist as Avalanche beat Blues 4-1

DENVER (AP) — Ivan Prosvetov made 28 saves in his first start for Colorado, Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist, and the Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1.

Ross Colton, Artturi Lehkonen and Bowen Byram also had goals, and Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists apiece as Colorado snapped a two-game losing streak.

Rob Thomas scored and Jordan Binnington stopped 24 shots for St. Louis, which came in having scored just 14 goals in seven games — the second- fewest in the NHL, ahead of only winless San Jose (nine in nine games).