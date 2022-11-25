Watch Now
Predators-Avalanche game postponed due to water main break

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 9:49 AM, Nov 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-25 11:49:37-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Friday's game between the Nashville Predators and the Colorado Avalanche has been postponed because of a water main break that has soaked the arena in downtown Nashville.

The NHL says the water main break has “significantly impacted the event level” of Bridgestone Arena.

Team locker rooms and the ice surface are on the event level. Predators President and CEO Sean Henry told reporters that the water in the event level ranged from 3 inches to 3 feet.

A makeup date will be announced later. Additionally, a decision on whether to postpone the Predators' home game Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets will be made later.

