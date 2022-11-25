Predators-Avalanche game postponed due to water main break

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Friday's game between the Nashville Predators and the Colorado Avalanche has been postponed because of a water main break that has soaked the arena in downtown Nashville.

The NHL says the water main break has “significantly impacted the event level” of Bridgestone Arena.

Team locker rooms and the ice surface are on the event level. Predators President and CEO Sean Henry told reporters that the water in the event level ranged from 3 inches to 3 feet.

A makeup date will be announced later. Additionally, a decision on whether to postpone the Predators' home game Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets will be made later.