Pionk scores 2nd goal of game in OT, Jets beat Avalanche 4-3

David Zalubowski/AP
Winnipeg Jets center Adam Lowry, left, celebrates with defenseman Neal Pionk, who scored in overtime against the Colorado Avalanche during an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 9:48 AM, Oct 20, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Neal Pionk scored his second goal of the game 31 seconds into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets regrouped after squandering a two-goal lead to beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3.

Pionk’s slap shot from the right side froze Colorado goaltender Alexandar Georgiev as he scored his first career overtime goal.

The Jets are now 2-4-4 in their last 10 games at Colorado.

Sam Gagner and Cole Perfetti also had goals for the Jets, who finish a difficult back-to-back with a game in Vegas on Thursday night.

Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves.

Leading 3-1 in the second period, Winnipeg saw Mikko Rantanen and Valeri Nichushkin score 2:01 apart to tie the game.

Rantanen led the comeback with two goals and an assist in the second.

