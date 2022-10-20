Pionk scores 2nd goal of game in OT, Jets beat Avalanche 4-3

DENVER (AP) — Neal Pionk scored his second goal of the game 31 seconds into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets regrouped after squandering a two-goal lead to beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3.

Pionk’s slap shot from the right side froze Colorado goaltender Alexandar Georgiev as he scored his first career overtime goal.

The Jets are now 2-4-4 in their last 10 games at Colorado.

Sam Gagner and Cole Perfetti also had goals for the Jets, who finish a difficult back-to-back with a game in Vegas on Thursday night.

Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves.

Leading 3-1 in the second period, Winnipeg saw Mikko Rantanen and Valeri Nichushkin score 2:01 apart to tie the game.

Rantanen led the comeback with two goals and an assist in the second.