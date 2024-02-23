Watch Now
Patrick Kane scores in OT to give Red Wings 2-1 victory over Avalanche

Posted at 7:21 AM, Feb 23, 2024
DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Kane scored at 3:42 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 2-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin dropped a pass to Kane, who whipped a quick shot from the top of the hash marks past Avalanche goalie Justus Annunen for his 10th goal of the season. Nathan MacKinnon scored for the Avalanche. Larkin had Detroit’s other goal. Annunen made 28 saves while Detroit goaltender Alex Lyon stopped 30 shots. The Red Wings has not beaten the Avalanche since Feb. 27, 2016, a span of 10 games.

