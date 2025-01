BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists, and the Boston Bruins beat Colorado 3-1 a day after the Avalanche traded star winger Mikko Rantanen.

Pastrnak set up both of Morgan Geekie’s goals in the third period.

He also had an empty-netter in the final seconds for his 24th goal of the season. It was Boston’s 10th win in its last 12 home games.

Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche in their third consecutive loss.