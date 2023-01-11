Panthers squander 3-goal lead, regroup for 5-4 win over Avs

DENVER (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored his second goal of the game with 3:30 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 after blowing a three-goal lead in the third period.

Aleksander Barkov, Brandon Montour and Sam Bennett all scored in the first to give the Panthers a quick 3-0 start.

Tkachuk added another goal in the second. Trailing 4-1 midway through the third, Colorado got goals from Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon just 20 seconds apart.

J.T. Compher tied it with 7:53 left, just moments after the Avalanche had a goal disallowed on a successful Panthers challenge for offside.