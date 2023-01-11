Watch Now
Panthers squander 3-goal lead, regroup for 5-4 win over Avs

Panthers Avalanche Hockey
David Zalubowski/AP
Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk, front center, tumbles to the ice while driving between Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard, front left, and defenseman Erik Johnson to put the puck on goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, back, in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Panthers Avalanche Hockey
Posted at 5:18 AM, Jan 11, 2023
DENVER (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored his second goal of the game with 3:30 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 after blowing a three-goal lead in the third period.

Aleksander Barkov, Brandon Montour and Sam Bennett all scored in the first to give the Panthers a quick 3-0 start.

Tkachuk added another goal in the second. Trailing 4-1 midway through the third, Colorado got goals from Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon just 20 seconds apart.

J.T. Compher tied it with 7:53 left, just moments after the Avalanche had a goal disallowed on a successful Panthers challenge for offside.

