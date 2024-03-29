Watch Now
Panarin and Trocheck score shootout goals to lift NHL-leading Rangers past Avalanche 3-2

David Zalubowski/AP
New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck, left, scores against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev in the shootout of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 11:16 PM, Mar 28, 2024
DENVER (AP) — Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck scored shootout goals, Igor Shesterkin made 38 saves through overtime and two more in the shootout to lead the NHL-leading New York Rangers to a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Chris Kreider and Kaapo Kakko scored in regulation for New York, which won its fourth in a row to reach 102 points, tops in the league.

Casey Mittelstadt and Devon Toews had goals for Colorado, which has dropped two straight following a nine-game winning streak.

Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon had his 19-game point streak ended when he went without a point at home for the first time this season.

