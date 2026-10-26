O'Reilly, Stamkos each score twice as the Predators beat the Avalanche 6-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly had two goals and two assists, Steven Stamkos added two goals and an assist and the Nashville Predators beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 on Sunday night.

Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists, and Jack Drury also scored for the Predators, who had lost their previous two. Justus Annunen made 19 saves for his first victory of the season.

Artturi Lehkonen and Devon Toews scored and Scott Wedgewood made 29 saves for Colorado, losers of three of four.

Nashville converted on four of seven opportunities on the power play in the game, including both of O’Reilly’s goals. The Predators had just one opportunity with the man advantage in each of their previous three games.

Forsberg scored the game’s first goal at 4:01 of the opening period.

With the Predators on the power play, Stamkos blocked an attempted clear and the puck went to Roman Josi, who sent a pass to Forsberg, who beat Wedgewood with a wrist shot from the high slot.

Josi had three assists.

Stamkos made it 2-0 at 10:48 of the first from the left side. The play was initially ruled no goal on the ice, as Colorado defenseman Cale Makar appeared to sweep the puck off the goal line, but video review determined the puck completely crossed the line.

O’Reilly’s power-play goal at 6:38 of the second made it 3-0.

Annunen and Wedgewood were traded for one another last November in a one-for-one goaltender swap between the teams.

Drury and O’Reilly scored less than a minute apart late in the second before Lehkonen got Colorado on the scoreboard with 2:05 left in the second.

Toews scored at 2:43 of the third, and Stamkos connected again at 10:24 with Nashville having a two-man advantage.

Up next

Avalanche: Host New Jersey on Wednesday night.

Predators: Host the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.