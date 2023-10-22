Watch Now
O'Connor scores another short-handed goal, Avalanche beat Hurricanes 6-4

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, front left, stops a shot off the stick of Carolina Hurricanes left wing Michael Bunting, front right, in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 9:48 AM, Oct 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-22 11:48:13-04

DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor scored short-handed for the third straight game, one of five Colorado goals in the second period, Arturri Lehkonen had a goal and two assists, and the Avalanche beat the Carolina Hurricanes 6-4.

Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, Ryan Johansen and Fredrik Olofsson also scored and Alexander Georgiev made 23 saves for Colorado, which has started the season 5-0 for the first time in four years.

O’Connor became the seventh player to score short-handed in at least three consecutive games and tied Joe Sakic’s franchise record set in 1998.

Dave Reid had short-handed goals in four straight games for Toronto in 1990.

Brent Burns, Michael Bunting, Jesper Kotkaniemi and Jaccob Slavin scored for Carolina, and Pyotr Kochetkov had 22 saves.

