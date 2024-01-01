Watch Now
Nichushkin's late goal lifts Avalanche over slumping Sharks, 3-1

Posted at 7:32 AM, Jan 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-01 09:32:37-05

DENVER (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche beat the slumping San Jose Sharks 3-1. Nichushkin also had an assist, Mikko Rantanen scored and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists for Colorado. MacKinnon extended his home point streak to 19 games, the longest to start a season in franchise history. He matched his longest home point streak and is four games shy of tying Joe Sakic for the club record.

