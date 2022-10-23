Watch Now
Nichushkin scores winner, Avalanche beat Golden Knights 3-2

Chase Stevens/AP
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) makes a save against the Vegas Golden Knights, next to Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
Posted at 11:26 AM, Oct 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-23 13:26:20-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin’s third-period goal held up as the winner for the Colorado Avalanche in a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night.

Shortly after Nichushkin pushed Colorado’s lead to two goals, Vegas’ Chandler Stephenson cut the deficit to one. But Colorado goaltender Alexandar Georgiev was clutch down the stretch to help the Avalanche bounce back from a home loss to Seattle the night before.

Georgiev finished with 34 saves, and Nathan MacKinnon and Evan Rodrigues also scored for Colorado.

Jonathan Marchessault and Chandler Stephenson scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 22 shots.

