Nichushkin scores twice, Avalanche beat Sabres 5-1 as Erik Johnson makes return to Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored twice, Nathan MacKinnon reached 800 career points with two assists and the Colorado Avalanche rode a fast start to a 5-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Nichushkin, Mikko Rantanen and Miles Wood paved the way with first-period goals, while defenseman Sam Malinski scored his first NHL goal in his seventh game. Ivan Prosvetov was stellar in his start over a scuffling Alexandar Georgiev. Zach Benson scored for the Sabres on an emotional night for Buffalo defenseman Erik Johnson. He was honored in the first period with a video tribute after playing parts of 13 seasons for the Avalanche.

