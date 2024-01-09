Nichushkin scores only goal in shootout, Avalanche beat Bruins 4-3

DENVER (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored the only goal in the shootout to give the Colorado Avalanche a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins.

The first five shooters couldn't convert but Nichushkin beat Jeremy Swayman with a shot under his glove.

Sam Malinski, Mikko Rantanen and Logan O'Connor had goals and Alexandar Georgiev had 24 saves through overtime and three more in the shootout for the Avalanche.

Brad Marchand had two goals, John Beecher also scored and Swayman stopped 33 shots for Boston, which opened a four-game road trip with a loss.