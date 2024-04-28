Watch Now
Nichushkin records 1st career hat trick, Avalanche beat Jets 5-1 in Game 4 to take 3-1 series lead

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, left, collects the puck with Winnipeg Jets center Adam Lowry, right, in pursuit in the second period of Game 4 of an NHL Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 4:09 PM, Apr 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-28 18:09:04-04

DENVER (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin recorded his first career hat trick, Alexandar Georgiev turned in another strong showing and the Avalanche beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-1 in Game 4 on Sunday to move a win away from advancing.

Artturi Lehkonen and Cale Makar also scored for the Avalanche, who grabbed a 3-1 lead in the first-round series.

Nichushkin added an empty-netter with 13 seconds left to give him his third goal and his first hat trick in game No. 580 of his NHL career.

Georgiev stopped 26 shots.

Connor Hellebuyck allowed four goals on 30 shots before being replaced by Laurent Brossoit for the third period.

Nate Schmidt scored for Winnipeg.

