Nichushkin has hat trick, MacKinnon scores go-ahead goal as Avalanche rally for 7-4 win over Leafs

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin, left, celebrates after scoring his second goal with center Brock Nelson in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
DENVER (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin completed a hat trick with an empty-net score after Nathan MacKinnon knocked in the go-ahead goal with 4:15 remaining and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from two goals down to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-4 .

It was Nichushkin’s first three-goal game in the regular season.

He also had a hat trick in Game 4 of a first-round playoff series in 2024.

Nichushkin tied his career-high with four points.

Joel Kiviranta also scored and MacKinnon closed it out with an empty-netter for the Avalanche, who improved to 5-0 on their six-game homestand.

Mitch Marner and John Tavares each had two goals and Auston Matthews added three assists for Toronto.

