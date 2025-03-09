Nichushkin has hat trick, MacKinnon scores go-ahead goal as Avalanche rally for 7-4 win over Leafs

DENVER (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin completed a hat trick with an empty-net score after Nathan MacKinnon knocked in the go-ahead goal with 4:15 remaining and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from two goals down to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-4 .
It was Nichushkin’s first three-goal game in the regular season.
He also had a hat trick in Game 4 of a first-round playoff series in 2024.
Nichushkin tied his career-high with four points.
Joel Kiviranta also scored and MacKinnon closed it out with an empty-netter for the Avalanche, who improved to 5-0 on their six-game homestand.
Mitch Marner and John Tavares each had two goals and Auston Matthews added three assists for Toronto.
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.