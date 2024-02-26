Watch Now
Nichushkin cleared to practice with Avalanche after getting care from the player assistance program

Posted at 11:54 AM, Feb 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-26 13:54:40-05

DENVER (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin has been cleared to resume practicing with the Colorado Avalanche after receiving care from the player assistance program. The NHL and NHL Players’ Association announced Monday that Nichushkin has entered the follow-up care phase. He has not yet been cleared to resume playing in games. The 28-year-old Russian entered the joint league-union program in mid-January. He was the second Colorado player to take part in it this season after teammate Samuel Girard. Washington's Evgeny Kuznetsov and Columbus' Patrik Laine remain in the program.

