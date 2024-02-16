NHL points leader Kucherov has 3 points as Lightning beat the Avalanche 6-3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL points leader Nikita Kucherov had two goals and an assist as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-3.

Kucherov picked up his 93rd point on a goal that made it 4-3 at 8:13 of the third. Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon, second in points, increased his total to 89 with two assists.

Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli and Nick Perbix also scored for the Lighting, who got 28 saves from Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Defenseman Bowen Byram scored twice for the Avalanche and Artturi Lehkonen added a goal.