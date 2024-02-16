Watch Now
NHL points leader Kucherov has 3 points as Lightning beat the Avalanche 6-3

Avalanche Lightning Hockey
Jason Behnken/AP
Colorado Avalanche center Ryan Johansen (12) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Motte (64) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Avalanche Lightning Hockey
Posted at 9:16 PM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 23:16:47-05

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL points leader Nikita Kucherov had two goals and an assist as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-3.

Kucherov picked up his 93rd point on a goal that made it 4-3 at 8:13 of the third. Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon, second in points, increased his total to 89 with two assists.

Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli and Nick Perbix also scored for the Lighting, who got 28 saves from Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Defenseman Bowen Byram scored twice for the Avalanche and Artturi Lehkonen added a goal.

