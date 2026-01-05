Nelson scores twice in 3rd as Avalanche rally past Hurricanes, 5-3

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brock Nelson scored two power-play goals in the first 7 1/2 minutes of the third period and the Colorado Avalanche rallied past the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Saturday night for their 10th consecutive victory.

After trailing 3-1 through two periods, NHL-leading Colorado (31-2-7) scored four unanswered goals in the third to extend its point streak to 13 games.

Nelson trimmed the deficit to one at 1:09 and Jack Drury tied it 33 seconds later. Nelson gave the Avalanche their first lead at 7:30 and NHL points leader Nathan MacKinnon, who had two assists, was awarded a goal with 18 seconds to play.

Gabriel Landeskog scored early in the second period for Colorado, and Cale Makar added two assists. Scott Wedgewood made 10 of his 25 saves in the third.

Sebastian Aho scored his 300th career goal and Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who have lost three straight games in regulation for the first time this season. Carolina dropped to 15-2-1 when leading after two periods.

Frederik Andersen stopped 30 shots but lost his ninth decision in a row.

Nelson, selected to U.S. Olympic squad Friday, has scored in three straight games.

The teams sported throwback uniforms from their previous homes, with the Avalanche wearing Quebec Nordiques jerseys while the Hurricanes were decked out in Hartford Whalers garb.

Aho beat Wedgewood on a short-handed breakaway with 1:51 remaining in the first period to open the scoring.

Andersen stopped the first 16 Colorado shots until Landeskog’s wraparound off the post 1:47 into the second period. Three minutes later, Ehlers converted on a power play to give Carolina a 2-1 lead. Aho assisted on Svechnikov's goal at 7:50.

Two of Colorado’s first three goals in the third came on the power play. The Avalanche entered 29th in the NHL with the man advantage (15.9%).

Carolina’s Shayne Gostisbehere, the team’s scoring leader among defensemen, was back after a three-game injury absence.

