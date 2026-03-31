Nazem Kadri scores twice as part of a 26-shot, 5-goal 1st period to help Avalanche beat Flames 9-2

DENVER (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored twice on the power play against his former team as part of a 26-shot, five-goal first period and the Colorado Avalanche cruised to a 9-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Monday night.

The 26 shots is tied for second-most in a period in franchise history. The Avalanche finished with 49 shots — tied for their season high — as they increased their lead to eight points over Dallas in the race for the NHL’s top mark.

Jack Drury kicked off the scoring spree 2:31 into the game, followed by back-to-back power play goals from Kadri over a 66-second span. Captain Gabriel Landeskog and Parker Kelly also added goals before the first-period horn sounded.

Nathan MacKinnon added his 49th goal in the second period, along with two assists in the third. Martin Necas, Sam Malinski and Artturi Lehkonen each scored in the final period. The nine goals tied a season high.

The Avalanche saw eight players score goals, their most in a single game since March 17, 1996, according to NHL Stats. The team also had nine players notch multiple points.

Cale Makar recorded three assists but didn't play in the third due to an upper-body injury. Coach Jared Bednar had no update after the game.

Colorado finished 3 for 4 on the power player. Kadri has been a big lift to a struggling power play since being acquired from Calgary on March 6. He knows the team well after being part of the team's Stanley Cup title in 2022.

Scott Wedgewood made 27 saves for Colorado.

Brennan Othmann and Ryan Strome had goals for the Flames. Dustin Wolf started in net but was pulled midway through the opening period after giving up four goals on 16 shots. Devin Cooley stepped in and surrendered five goals on 33 shots.

The Avalanche improved to 12-1-3 against the Flames over their last 16 matchups.

Up next

Flames: At Vegas on Thursday.

Avalanche: Host Vancouver on Wednesday.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

