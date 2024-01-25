Nathan MacKinnon has 4 goals and an assist, Avalanche beat Capitals 6-2

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored three of his four goals consecutively in the second period for a natural hat trick and added an assist to help the Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 6-2 on Wednesday night. MacKinnon, the NHL scoring leader with 82 points, had his second four-goal game of the season and eighth career hat trick. He ran his home points streak to 24 to break a tie with Joe Sakic for the franchise record. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and four assists for his first five-point game, Cale Makar set the franchise record for goals by a defenseman with his 76th and Alexandar Georgiev made 23 saves. Dylan Strome scored twice for Washington.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | January 25, 5am