Namestnikov and Dillon out for Game 5 against Avs due to injuries as Jets face playoff elimination

Posted at 12:49 PM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 14:49:36-04

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Winnipeg forward Vladislav Namestnikov and defenseman Brenden Dillon are recovering from injuries and won’t be available in Game 5 against Colorado on Tuesday night. Namestnikov fractured his cheekbone in Game 4 when he was hit by a deflected puck on a shot. Dillon suffered a deep laceration on his hand in a scrum after the final horn of Game 3 when he appeared to be cut by a skate blade. The Jets trail 3-1 in the first-round, best-of-seven series.

