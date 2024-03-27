Montembeault makes 27 saves, Canadiens win 2-1 to snap Avalanche's 9-game win streak

DENVER (AP) — Sam Montembeault made 27 saves and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 in coach Martin St. Louis' return to the team.

Nick Suzuki and Joel Armia scored for the Canadiens, who snapped Colorado's nine-game win streak. They won consecutive games for the first time since Jan. 15-17 and swept the two-game season series from Colorado.

St. Louis was behind the Montreal bench after missing four games to be with his family. His 16-year-old son, Mason, got hurt during a youth hockey game and then suffered complications from the injury and was hospitalized.