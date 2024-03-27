Watch Now
Montembeault makes 27 saves, Canadiens win 2-1 to snap Avalanche's 9-game win streak

David Zalubowski/AP
Montreal Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis, back, argues with referees Cody Beach, left front, and Francis Charron during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:09 PM, Mar 26, 2024
DENVER (AP) — Sam Montembeault made 27 saves and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 in coach Martin St. Louis' return to the team.

Nick Suzuki and Joel Armia scored for the Canadiens, who snapped Colorado's nine-game win streak. They won consecutive games for the first time since Jan. 15-17 and swept the two-game season series from Colorado.

St. Louis was behind the Montreal bench after missing four games to be with his family. His 16-year-old son, Mason, got hurt during a youth hockey game and then suffered complications from the injury and was hospitalized.

