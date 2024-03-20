Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsColorado Avalanche

Actions

Mikko Rantanen's 7th career hat trick leads surging Avalanche past Blues 4-3

Avalanche Blues Hockey
Jeff Roberson/AP
Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen, left, scores past St. Louis Blues' Scott Perunovich (48) and Brayden Schenn (10) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Avalanche Blues Hockey
Posted at 9:21 PM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 23:21:35-04

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored three goals to lead the surging Colorado Avalanche to a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues.

Rantanen scored a goal in each period for his seventh career hat trick and first since April 6, 2023, at San Jose. Casey Mittelstadt also scored for the Avalanche, who won four straight on their current road trip and their seventh straight overall.

Justus Annunen made 30 saves.

Nathan Walker, Alexey Toropchenko and Brayden Schenn scored for St. Louis, which had its four-game win streak halted. Jordan Binnington had 31 saves.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
St. Louis Blues go for 4-3 win over Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018